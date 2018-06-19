3 sex best positions when you have a curved penis

Read on for positions to try if you have a curved D.
However, a penis can curve upward, downward, left or right. And you can have sex in the normal positions and it will still be just as good.
But a curved member is useful for extra stimulation and here are the best positions to try.
This is best when the D is curved downward. Have her raise her pelvis while she kneels lower to the bed and her shoulders at the same level as the knees.
Have her seat on the couch and raise her feet against her hips. Kneel and try to get your D at the same pelvic level as her. This is best if your D curves upwards.
If it curves to the side, lie on your side and have her lie on her back perpendicular to you. She then raises her calves against your side and rocks against you or she can curl into a ball while you maintain a plank position.