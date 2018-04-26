news

The clitoris is unique, right from understanding its actual size and its awesome functions, the clitoris is having a bit of a moment.

Ever taken a mirror to check out your vulva? It's good to have an idea of what it looks like down there, especially the clitoris.

It's also a good idea to take a look at your vulva from time to time so you know what normal looks like and can spot any changes.

Below are 3 reasons why the clitoris is the best organ ever.

1. The main purpose of the clitoris is pleasure

The clit is the only human organ that exists only for desire. Although we all know the D is responsible for orgasms and they are also in charge of other things, like urinating and ejaculating semen in the reproductive process. Unlike the clitoris which only exists for physical pleasure.

2. There's more to the clit than meets the eye

Although the clitoris might look small from an outer look, that small like looking pea is much bigger than you think. The clitoris can expand and measure about 4 inches in length. The visible part of the clitoris is called the clitoral head and can be extremely sensitive too.

3. It is also responsible for orgasms

There is this misconception that "sex" means putting your dick into the vagina. But for those with vaginas, it's not just about that, direct clitoral stimulation is needed. Just thrusting alone is not the main match. So, start considering acts that take the clitoris into consideration like fingering etc.