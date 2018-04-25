news

There's this misconception about handjob that states that you don't need your partner to do it and you can do it yourself whenever you want.

Also, handjobs are sometimes related to sexual inexperience. However, now that we’re grown-ups, we can have sex whenever we want, so we don’t have to limit our hookups to a quick handjob.

Below, here are 3 reasons why hand jobs are totally underrated.

ALSO READ: These are 5 things to do before having sex

1. It’s a great way to teach your partner what you like or don't like

Showing your lover how you like to be touched is a great way to teach them how to touch you. A lot of us are too awkward to express our desires in such a way when we were hanging out in our parent's house, but as adults, communication is one of many tools you can use to create the hand job of your dreams.

2. Handjobs can be done in different positions

Handjobs can be done in a wide range of movement and positions. Have your partner sit on your chest while they make you come and if you want to get a little nutty, you can have them kneel on the ground while they jerk you off.

ALSO READ: How to ride a man without stress

3. Handjobs come with almost zero risks of STI or pregnancy

Unlike other types of sex, handjobs are viewed an extremely low-risk activity for STI transmission or pregnancy. If you want to be as safe as possible, you can try having your partner wear black latex they jerk you off.