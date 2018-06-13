Pulse.ng logo
Go
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 positions you should finish with for an orgasmic grand finale

3 positions you should finish with for an orgasmic grand finale

You're on top, so you're in charge of your own finale and with you in control, you can guide the movements.

  • Published:
3 positions you should finish with for an orgasmic grand finale play

Change your regular orgasm style.

(Boudoirphotographerlasvegas)

An orgasm is usually better than not having one and how you finish can also make a big difference. However, having an orgasm in the same position every time you have sex is like having ice cream every time you want dessert.

Here some sweet positions to have that grand finale orgasm you so desire.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to feel more intimate after sex

1. The miss new booty

This position can actually be more comfortable for orgasm than the doggy style since you equally share the weight of this position. You can use your arms to control some of the movement, or you can let him take control as you hold yourself up. So start by placing your hands on the floor and have him pull your waist so your legs are on either side of his hips.

3 positions you should finish with for an orgasmic grand finale play

The miss new booty

(Prevention)

 

2. Getting low

This is a reverse missionary angle and this is good for your climax because it allows for more stimulation of the entire clitoral area. Lie on your back, and have him straddle you while facing your feet and then lift your legs to wrap them around his back. Raise your hips so he can enter you.

3 positions you should finish with for an orgasmic grand finale play

Getting low

(Prevention)

 

ALSO READ: 5 things women do just before sex but never admit it

3. Snuggy

When looking for ultimate pleasure with minimal effort, this is the position to try. It's got the hotness of doggy with him entering behind you, and you can easily touch your clit while he's going at it. Just bend at the waist as he stands behind you and enters you from behind. Hot yea? Yes, we know.

3 positions you should finish with for an orgasmic grand finale play

Snuggy

(Prevention)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

