3 positions to make it hotter

Spooning 3 positions to make it hotter

The spooning sex position is comfortable, for a longer sexual routine with a lot of sensual touching and kissing.

  • Published:
3 positions to make it hotter play

Spooning sex can be so much fun.

(Mensexualclinic)

The spooning sex position is one of the most intimate and cuddly of the sex positions. You can however make it more intense.

This can be done by you lying on your side, with your girl in front of you, facing away. Slide into her from behind, and then both of you can guide the speed and intensity of penetration.

You can also handy and reach around and play with her nipples or go down and add extra stimulation to her clitoris from the front.

Therefore, spooning is for great intimacy and its's naturally a cuddle and fuck combined sex position.

See ways to make spooning sex position hotter below.

1. The serving spooning

3 positions to make it hotter play

The serving spooning

(Cosmopolitan)

Start by pressing your legs lustily together for a tighter sensation. Then slide your pelvis down a little so your clit is getting more contact with the top of his penis. Finally, pour lube into his hand and press it between your legs so he's cupping you.

2. The dog spooning

3 positions to make it hotter play

The dog spooning

(Cosmopolitan)

The spoon dog is for a more intense feeling. You can achieve this by leaning your body forward and curl up like you were in doggie, but sideways. Slide your feet back between his legs while he holds onto your hips to pull you deeper into him for that orgasmic penetration.

 

3. The river spooning

3 positions to make it hotter play

The river spooning

(Cosmopolitan)

Rest yourself in between your lover's legs and guide the sensual spray of the separable shower head between your legs. Your partner can cup your boobs and kiss your earlobes, you just lean your head back on their chest and have fun.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

