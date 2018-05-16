3 positions to help you last longer in bed

news

Having slow and steady sex actually wins the race. Try to keep things active by maintaining body contact can give you optimal pleasure.

You can also try squeezing your pelvic floor muscles just before climax, by doing this you begin to train your body to have more control.

However, below are some great sex positions to help you last longer.

1. The lady on top

By paying attention to how the male partner is responding to the stimulation she can slow down or grind instead of thrusting to prolong the experience. So, while you lie on your back, she straddles you and takes control of the main event.

2. The perpendicular

This position requires the man to use the top side of his penis not for penetration but to rub against the clitoris which is a great position to last longer because the top side of the penis contains far fewer nerve endings than the underside.

3. The spooning

Lie behind your partner, facing in the same direction. Lying slightly below your partner enter from this position. Take advantage of the closeness and use your hands to provide extra stimulation to her vulva/clitoris during sex.