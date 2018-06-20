3 positions that will change what you think about oral sex

news

But even if you enjoy them, a blow job still should not feel like an actual job. But if your neck is all twisted in some weird angle, it can definitely start to feel like work.

Below are 3 super-chill BJ positions that will get the job without stress.

1. Lazy sunday

Prop a couple pillows on his stomach and use his trunk as a glorified mattress, stroking his shaft while sucking and rolling your tongue around his head. This is perfect for desiring in bed when you want something in between the full-service head and actually being asleep.

2. The sixty-nine

The sixty-nine is kind of the worst stupid angle and too much going on. Lie on your sides in the traditional side-by-side position, but instead of him going down on you, have him use a vibrator instead. He can lie back and watch the toy work its magic or he can play with it too.

3. World king

Make BJ even better by making a circle with your thumb and middle finger around the base of his penis and under the back of his balls. Make it just tight enough so the blood stays in his penis — it will keep him engorged and extra sensitive.