3 positions that make doggy style more intimate

The doggy position is the go-to sex position for many couples, and it's not hard to understand why.

However, for guys, it offers an incredible view and control over the speed and depth of penetration. For women, it's a chance to relinquish the reins and just enjoy the action, which includes lots of opportunity for G-spot stroking.

Luckily below are 3 of the best, most pleasurable doggy-style upgrades.

1. The sandwich

Lie on the bed flat on your stomach with your legs closed. Have your partner lie on top of you with his legs outside of yours as he enters you from behind. This position is less about thrusting and more about connecting with your partner. Having your legs closer together offers tighter friction, which will make it more enjoyable for you. His hands are also free to hang over yours or hold your hands, and his face will be close to the back of your neck, perfect for arousing pillow talk or sexy neck kisses.

2. The from-behind back rub

Doggy style can be so arousing for guys, it’s easy for him to get overly excited and go too fast, which can knock the satisfaction factor down a notch for you or not give you the opportunity to build up to orgasm. To dial things back, take off your clothes, lie face-down on the bed, and have him give you a slow, steady back massage, using his fingers to caress your shoulders, small of the back, even your buttocks. This gives you two time to connect emotionally and for you to build your desire.

3. The rear view

Doggy style traditionally leaves out eye contact. But this upgrade helps you get it. When you're in the typical doggy style pose, turn your neck so you connect visually and look into his eyes as he thrusts. It’s the ultimate sense of connection that can take sex to the next level.