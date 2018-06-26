3 positions for every room in the house

news

Sit at the very edge and have your partner guide the warm water stream between your legs so it flows over your clit. Try this and more in every room in your house.

Below are some steamy positions for every room in the house.

1. The sitting room

Parlour trick

Curl into a lil' ball sideways onto an armchair. Your knees/limbs will be resting on one of the arms, your face is down on the seat cushion. Push your legs together for a super tight fit and angle yourself so he's hitting a deep spot on the bottom wall of your V. Press a strong vibe on your clit and you can both enjoy the rumbling vibes.

2. The hallway

My door jamb

Make quickie standing sex actually workable by standing in a doorway and using the door frame for leverage. Back to one side, foot up on the other so you can adjust for height differences plus not fall on your ass.

3. The dining room

The salad

Lie back on the table with your hips at the edge, legs up with your feet on their chest or over their shoulders, depending on your status. Your side you doing the traditional motion against the top of your vag. They simultaneously use the thumb of the same hand to swipe left and right across your clit. They can masturbate as well if they want to or they can wait their turn.