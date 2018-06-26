3 Orgasms every woman should have

news

There's more than one body-tingling way to a happy ending, and the more paths you travel, the more exciting sex will be. However, there are 3 well-defined types of female orgasm (clitoral, vaginal, blended).

And we hope you try them all tonight.

ALSO READ: 3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom

1. The blended orgasm

A blended clitoral and vaginal orgasm is the most powerful finale because it can be twice as strong and intense as either orgasm is by itself. In order words, you're getting the best of both worlds.

The girl-on-top position is popular for a reason and it's perfect for the double-whammy finish. But you can also try sitting on your partner's lap facing away from him so that he can stimulate your clitoris while you control the thrusting. A blended orgasm is easier if the woman becomes very aroused before she has intercourse.

2. The clitoral orgasm

This is the go-to point of stimulation to send you over the edge. However, heading straight to the clitoris gives you a less pleasurable orgasm than if your partner touches, caresses, or massages other parts of your genitals before he hops in on that hot spot. Have him make big circles with his fingers that include the shaft, labia, and upper part of the clitoral hood. He can do this as foreplay or while you're in a spooning position during intercourse. If you feel like switching to oral, have him approach your clitoris indirectly by lying perpendicular to you.

ALSO READ: How to have a full-body orgasm

3. The vaginal orgasm

First, locate the hot zone. On a solo night, explore the front wall of your vagina with your finger until you feel an area that's rippled and spongy in texture. Touching it directly should feel pretty darn good. Then, during intercourse, have your man target his thrusting there. Try lying on your sides while facing each other, with your legs intertwined and think of two pairs of crisscrossed scissors. Keep your parts aligned and make sure his rubs against the front wall of your vagina. This position allows for deeper thrusts that further stimulate the G-spot.