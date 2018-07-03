3 mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob

news

There are some common mistakes that people make when giving their first few handjobs. They’re not major things that will totally kill the mood, but if you can avoid them, it will be better for everyone.

So to hopefully prevent some errors, have a look at some mistakes below to ensure you’re not making the common mistakes.

1. Leaving your jewelry on

If you do wear rings, you will want to take off your rings, and maybe even bracelets, when you're giving a handjob. You might not think that they would make a difference but they will. Remember, that it is very sensitive down there, and you want to avoid any chafing.

2. Totally ignoring the balls

They always seem to get forgotten about. But showing them some attention can benefit the whole handjob experience. When you're massaging the shaft, use your other hand to massage the balls. It can also be effective to switch from the shaft to the balls for a few minutes to tease bae.

3. Forgetting about the whole shaft

People can get so focused on the head that they forget the rest of the shaft. Massage all of it. You can use one hand on the head and one for the shaft or you can run one hand up and down the shaft. You can alternate with the hand placement to suit you, just remember that they should be everywhere.