Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms

Sex 3 mind-blowing positions for multiple orgasms

Just because sometimes having one or two just ain't enough.

  • Published:
3 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms play

You can have more than one orgasm at a time

(Wowbiz)

Related Articles

Deep-throating How to put his whole D in your mouth like a pro
Anal Sex Interesting things you should know before you go ass eating
Oral Sex 5 things never to do when you're 69ing
The D 5 amazing facts about the penis
Vagina What causes dryness down there
Clitoris Surprising signs he doesn't know how to eat it right
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yes, you can have multiple orgasms especially if you are using the right techniques and tools.

Here's how to get on and have multiple orgasms.

ALSO READ: 5 vulva smell every woman needs to know about

1. Rag doll

Lie on your side with a pillow under your head. He kneels by your butt, a knee between your legs so he's straddling your lower leg, and your upper leg goes over his thigh. Adjust yourself to concentrate on stimulation and when you have an orgasm, shift to another and try again.

3 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms play

Rag doll

(Cosmopolitan)

 

2. The bump and grind

Have your partner get on top,  then put your legs inside theirs and press them tightly together. Shift down a little so you can grind against the top of their shaft. You do all the moving and his job is not to come yet. For round two, they lift themselves onto their hands so you can rub yourself as they thrust.

3 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms play

The bump and grind

(Cosmopolitan)

 

ALSO READ: Is queefing during sex normal?

3. Cup holder

Sit on your partner's lap facing away for orgasm. After, when you think you can't take anymore, they gently cup your V with their whole hand. As your body parts calm down a little, they move up to slow rub with their whole hand.

3 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms play

Cup holder

(Cosmopolitan)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Handjobs Ways to give legendary "handie"bullet
2 The D 5 things that are way deeper than the size of your penisbullet
3 Clitoris Surprising signs he doesn't know how to eat it rightbullet

Hot! Pulse

This is why you get so horny during your period
Libido This is why you get so horny during your period
Is it possible to masturbate too much?
Solo Sex Is it possible to masturbate too much?
Amazing tips on how to be a cunnilingus pro
Oral Sex Amazing tips on how to be a cunnilingus pro
3 coitus positions that are better when you add a pillow
Sex 3 coitus positions that are better when you add a pillow