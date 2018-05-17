Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 harmful things you should never do to your vagina

Vagina 3 harmful things you should never do to it

Take good care of your vajajay by avoiding the following harmful things.

  • Published:
3 harmful things you should never do to your vagina play

Don't stick cucumber in there.

(Reader's digest)

Related Articles

Cowgirl How to ride a man without stress
Latex Condoms All you need to know about this contraceptive
For Men 5 ways to deal with premature ejaculation
For The Ladies 5 ways to improve your sex drive
Oral Sex Ladies learn how to go down on your man with these 5 positions
How To Guide 5 handjob tips to make your man have better orgasm
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The vagina is a self-cleaning organ and doesn't require washing with soap or douching, you can, however just rinse with clean water.

Although some ladies still insist on messing around or tidying up down there. Below are 3 common moves that can go really wrong.

ALSO READ: Ways to make her have dirty sex with you

1. Do not self-medicate

All those over the counters vaginal creams medicines for yeast infections have their place and this is a very bad call some ladies make. You should never try to self-medicate with homemade remedies like garlic, it's best to see your specialist.

2. Inserting different stuff in there

Only pads, fingers, sex toys, a penis, lube, birth control, menstrual cups are some of the thing allowed to go into your vulva. However, sex toys should all be cleaned and washed in-between uses. Things like cucumbers, bananas, and your kitchen utensils should stay far from your lady parts.

ALSO READ: 3 things to tell your man that will blow his mind

3. Stop douching

Downstairs isn't supposed to smell like strawberries. Your vagina maintains its own special pH-balanced environment, thanks to the lactobacillus bacteria present in it. When you squirt a douching mixture up there, you're changing the normally acidic environment to a neutralized one and thereby disallowing your vagina from protecting itself.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Clitoris Mind-blowing ways to stimulate itbullet
2 Sex 3 sweet ways to do the nasty in your kitchenbullet
3 Sex 3 positions to help you last longer in bedbullet

Hot! Pulse

5 things you should never do after coitus
Sex 5 things you should never do after coitus
Things women do just before sex but never admit it
Secrets 5 things women do just before sex but never admit it
5 meals to get your sex drive to skyrocket spontaneously
Libido 5 meals to get your sex drive to skyrocket spontaneously
3 ways to feel more intimate after sex
Get Closer 3 ways to feel more intimate after sex