3 fabulous tips to turn a girl on and make her horny

For men, it doesn't take so much stress to get turned on but for women, it takes a whole lot to turn them on.

Men need not too much stimulation than women to get in the mood. However, knowing ways to make her horny and dripping wet could do the trick.

See fabulous ways below.

1. Simple compliment

Complimenting your woman on her looks is something that makes her really confident about herself. Definitely, both women and men love to dress up nicely so that others will notice and appreciate. However, you must be careful not to say anything too erotic. Just keep it playful and teasing at the same time.

2. Talk about sex confidently

If you want to make her really horny, you should talk about sex more often. But remember to bring up the sex talk only when the two of you know each other a bit better or it may send a bad vibe to her. Nevertheless, if she is very seductive and discussing sex, you must relate as well.

3. Soft whispers

When watching a movie, slow and soft voice can really get her going. After all, it adds a little bit of romance into the process. Uttering loving words into her ear is a great way to get her going. In fact, whispering followed by a gentle kiss on the ear will send shiver all over her body. You can start by whispering that her ass looks great in the dress she has on.