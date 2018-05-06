3 exciting sex positions perfect for masturbating

news

Just having straight up penetration in the vagina sex is so much fun, but for some women, it doesn't go down well or even make them climax.

Below are 3 positions to help you take matters into your own hands.

1. Slippery slant

Start by lubing your hand your hand to the top of your forearm. Then put your hand on your vagina while he gets on top, but slide your legs so they're inside of his. Have him hold himself poised while you rock your hips, although he's on top of you, however, you are the one fucking him.

2. Cum just the way you are

Sit on a room table or dresser, then lean back on some soft pillows. Open your legs and go to downtown, while he enters standing up. By doing this, not only do you get to have specifically the touch you want, it's so much sexier for you to be able to do it while having sex and both of you watching.

3. Head of the fountain

Focus the separable shower splash to your clit while he nuzzles your neck and grabs your breasts. Although some may also like the shower spray directed to their frenulum, this is the spot on the bottom of the penis where the head and the shaft meet.