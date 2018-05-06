Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 exciting sex positions perfect for masturbating

Masturbation 3 exciting sex positions perfect for it

Read on as you'll feel each thrust in a whole new way.

  • Published:
3 exciting sex positions perfect for masturbating play

Masturbating while having sex is so sexy

(Cosmopolitan)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Just having straight up penetration in the vagina sex is so much fun, but for some women, it doesn't go down well or even make them climax.

Below are 3 positions to help you take matters into your own hands.

ALSO READ: 5 special positions that will bring couples closer

1. Slippery slant

Start by lubing your hand your hand to the top of your forearm. Then put your hand on your vagina while he gets on top, but slide your legs so they're inside of his. Have him hold himself poised while you rock your hips, although he's on top of you, however, you are the one fucking him.

3 exciting sex positions perfect for masturbating play

Slippery slant

(Cosmopolitan)

 

2. Cum just the way you are

Sit on a room table or dresser, then lean back on some soft pillows. Open your legs and go to downtown, while he enters standing up. By doing this, not only do you get to have specifically the touch you want, it's so much sexier for you to be able to do it while having sex and both of you watching.

3 exciting sex positions perfect for masturbating play

Cum just the way you are

(Cosmopolitan)

 

ALSO READ: 3 ways to have it with your partner without penetrative sex

3. Head of the fountain

3 exciting sex positions perfect for masturbating play

Head of the fountain

(Cosmopolitan)

Focus the separable shower splash to your clit while he nuzzles your neck and grabs your breasts. Although some may also like the shower spray directed to their frenulum, this is the spot on the bottom of the penis where the head and the shaft meet.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Squirt Incredible ways to make her cum easily during sexbullet
2 Marriage Tips 5 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasmsbullet
3 Bathroom Sex 3 positions that make it the best everbullet

Hot! Pulse

How to eat the pussy like a professional
Cunnilingus How to eat it like a professional
5 basic sex positions if you have roommates
Sex 5 basic positions if you have roommates
Everything you need to know about erectile dysfunction
Erectile Dysfunction Everything you need to know about it
5 incredible facts you should know about squirting
Squirting 5 incredible facts you should know about it