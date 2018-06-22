Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom

Sex 3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom

Having that mind-blowing sex tonight is all about teamwork and these will surely spice things up.

  • Published:
3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom play

Get naughty tonight !

(Pinterest)

Related Articles

Sex 3 positions for anyone who is really good with their mouth
Sex 3 non-penetrative positions that will make you drool for more
Beach Sex 5 positions you can pull off on the sand
World Cup 2018 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big
Contraceptive How to find a condom that fits your penis perfectly
Sex Can you have it with a yeast infection?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you're not sure about what happened to your sex life just being plain boring. Trust us, it happens to the best of us.

It used to be so much fun in bed together, trying out fun sex positions and just overall having a good time in bed. Maybe when you first started dating, you couldn't keep your hands off each other, but lately, neither of you even have the energy to stay up for that erotic sex.

So instead, get your grind on with these 3 exciting, fun sex positions tonight.

ALSO READ: 5 lube substitutes you should never put in your vagina

1. The lotus

Have him sit cross-legged and kneel down so that your legs are wrapped around his waist. You'll love the face-to-face intimacy of embracing each other, and he'll love being face-down in the action.

3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom play

The lotus

(Newsbreak)

 

2. The superwoman

Bend over a firm surface like the edge of a table and have him lift you up by the hips so that your legs are stretched out and the bottom half of your body is suspended in mid-air. The pleasure will make you feel like you're flying.

3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom play

The superwoman

(Sexpositionsguide)

 

ALSO READ: 3 positions for anyone who is really good with their mouth

5. The seated scissors

Instead of the scissor sex position in which you intercross all four of your legs, try the much simpler seated version. Have him sit up straight with his legs open, straddle his side so that one leg rests on his hip and the other lays between his legs. You can control the depth and angle, while he controls the pace of your lovemaking.

3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom play

The seated scissors

(bedroomsexstories)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Blowjob 3 stress-free positions that will change what you think about...bullet
2 Maheeda 10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos!bullet
3 Sex 3 non-penetrative positions that will make you drool for morebullet

Hot! Pulse

3 best positions for standing up sex
Coitus 3 best positions for standing up sex
5 red-alert signs your va-jay-jay is really unhealthy
Vagina 5 red-alert signs your va-jay-jay is really unhealthy
This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast
Ejaculation This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast
Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap
Maheeda Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap