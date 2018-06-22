3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom

news

If you're not sure about what happened to your sex life just being plain boring. Trust us, it happens to the best of us.

It used to be so much fun in bed together, trying out fun sex positions and just overall having a good time in bed. Maybe when you first started dating, you couldn't keep your hands off each other, but lately, neither of you even have the energy to stay up for that erotic sex.

So instead, get your grind on with these 3 exciting, fun sex positions tonight.

ALSO READ: 5 lube substitutes you should never put in your vagina

1. The lotus

Have him sit cross-legged and kneel down so that your legs are wrapped around his waist. You'll love the face-to-face intimacy of embracing each other, and he'll love being face-down in the action.

2. The superwoman

Bend over a firm surface like the edge of a table and have him lift you up by the hips so that your legs are stretched out and the bottom half of your body is suspended in mid-air. The pleasure will make you feel like you're flying.

ALSO READ: 3 positions for anyone who is really good with their mouth

5. The seated scissors

Instead of the scissor sex position in which you intercross all four of your legs, try the much simpler seated version. Have him sit up straight with his legs open, straddle his side so that one leg rests on his hip and the other lays between his legs. You can control the depth and angle, while he controls the pace of your lovemaking.