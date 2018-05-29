3 easy oral sex positions for a better orgasm

news

Penetration is not the easiest way to an orgasm for most women. However, oral results in extra wetness, and then there's the physical comfort of getting rather than giving. Also, oral sex involves both indirect and direct clitoral stimulation

So trying new poses can trigger more intense sensations and make you feel even sexier. Below are 3 positions to add to your bedroom rotation.

1. Lifted by a pillow

Good sex and oral sex are all about the angles. Some certain positions give you more direct clitoral stimulation. Put a pillow under your butt because it tilts your pelvis, giving your partner more access to your vulva, clitoris, and vagina. It may even be more comfortable for him too.

2. Getting on all fours

Get into the doggy-style position and hover a few inches above your partner’s face, your legs either spread or tight together. This allows you to move closer or further away and shift the sense of pressure you may feel from their tongue.

3. The classic 69

The 69 position can be done in several different ways. The trick is to find a specific pose that works for you such as 69 when you're both on your sides holding each other's legs, or 69 with one partner on top of the other.