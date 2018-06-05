3 daring sex positions for deep penetration

news

Deep penetration can sometimes be like he's challenging your cervix to a match. However, you might also not enjoy it if it's too shallow.

Here's how to get it right if you're getting the very deepest of penetration.

1. Wheelbarrow

Start with your arms straight out to the floor, holding your weight while your partner holds up your legs and enters standing from behind. If things get too crazy, or you just can't hold yourself up, lie face down with your hips at the edge of the bed and let him lift up your legs to get you to dick-height.

2. The deep roll

Put a pillow under your bum to raise your hips up and straddle your legs over his shoulders. But if he holds onto your legs and pushes them back toward your head, he will hit places deep on the top of your vaginal wall.

3. The deep impact

Get on your side, lift a leg up, and have him straddle your leg, entering from a kneeling position. He may find spots you didn't know you had, and if he doesn't, put lube on his fingers so he can cup his hand over your clit, giving you a long smooth rub with every thrust.