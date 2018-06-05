Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 daring sex positions for deep penetration

Deep Penetration 3 daring sex positions for it

Deep penetration can feel so good when you can figure out ways to get it just right.

  • Published:
3 daring sex positions for deep penetration play

Practice and enjoy for deep penetration

(Madamnoire)

Related Articles

Erectile Dysfunction Everything you need to know about it
Squirting 5 incredible facts you should know about it
Cunnilingus How to eat it like a professional
For Men How to make it smell really good down there
Anal Sex 5 things women hate about it
Cuddling 5 best positions for that sensual night in
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Deep penetration can sometimes be like he's challenging your cervix to a match. However, you might also not enjoy it if it's too shallow.

Here's how to get it right if you're getting the very deepest of penetration.

ALSO READ: 3 hot positions to rock your lover's boat

1. Wheelbarrow

Start with your arms straight out to the floor, holding your weight while your partner holds up your legs and enters standing from behind. If things get too crazy, or you just can't hold yourself up, lie face down with your hips at the edge of the bed and let him lift up your legs to get you to dick-height.

3 daring sex positions for deep penetration play

Wheelbarrow

(Cosmopolitan)

 

2. The deep roll

Put a pillow under your bum to raise your hips up and straddle your legs over his shoulders. But if he holds onto your legs and pushes them back toward your head, he will hit places deep on the top of your vaginal wall.

3 daring sex positions for deep penetration play

The deep roll

(Cosmopolitan)

 

 

ALSO READ: 5 hot places to get down today apart from the bedroom

3. The deep impact

Get on your side, lift a leg up, and have him straddle your leg, entering from a kneeling position. He may find spots you didn't know you had, and if he doesn't, put lube on his fingers so he can cup his hand over your clit, giving you a long smooth rub with every thrust.

3 daring sex positions for deep penetration play

The deep impact

(Cosmopolitan)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Oral Sex Things guys think when you ask them to go down on youbullet
2 The D 5 amazing facts about the penisbullet
3 Anal Sex Interesting things you should know before you go ass eatingbullet

Hot! Pulse

Interesting reasons receiving oral sex is the best
Oral Sex 5 interesting reasons why receiving it is the best
5 things never to do when you're 69ing
Oral Sex 5 things never to do when you're 69ing
Interesting things your boobs could tell you about your health
Breasts Interesting things your boobs could tell you about your health
What causes dryness down there
Vagina What causes dryness down there