Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 car sex positions to try out

Car Sex 3 positions to try out in your ride

Ever had car sex? If not, you should try it today because it's super hot.

  • Published:
3 positions that are way better than missionary play

Car sex is super hot!

(Pinterest)

Related Articles

Naughty Secrets 3 erotic sex positions to spice up the most boring bedroom
Ladies get in here! 5 sex positions for that afternoon pleasure
The Missionary 7 things guys totally hate about this sex position
1 Minute Men 5 sensual sex positions for longer love-making
Pulse List 8 reasons why morning sex is the best
Female Orgasms 5 different ways you can make women climax
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Naturally, lovemaking or having sex is super intimate, but involving in car sex is super-hot, especially when you are parked at a location where people might be passing and the fear of being caught even makes it more interesting.

However, not all sex positions work for car sex, there are specific styles that can be comfortable for the car play.

Below are 3 awesome sex positions to get that car bumping.

ALSO READ: 3 reasons why it is the best organ ever

1. The backseat driver

Roll over the front passenger seat forward and push it as close as possible toward the dash, then he can then lean on the passenger-side backseat, with his legs resting on either side of the front passenger headrest. She climbs on top of him facing away from him and, depending on her height and the kind of car, can either kneel or bend her legs so her feet are planted on his hips.

3 positions that are way better than missionary play

The backseat driver

(Sheknows)

 

2. The seated rear entry

This position is when the woman controls penetration and rhythm. There is increased G-spot stimulation with rear entry, and she or he has access to the clitoris. The best car position is with him seated in the passenger seat and with her on top, facing away from him for some rear-entry access.

3 positions that are way better than missionary play

The seated rear entry

(Sheknows)

 

ALSO READ: 5 reasons doing it with your lover can be hotter than sex

3. The yab yum with a twist

3 positions that are way better than missionary play

The yab yum with a twist

(Sheknows)

This is a is a traditional tantric sex position that renders well to sex in the front seat. In this position, the partners sit face to face with one straddling the other. Better still, the man sits in the full lotus posture, with the woman on his lap, her legs wrapped around him. Of course, this isn't very practical in a car, but he can sit in the passenger seat, and she can straddle him.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Vagina 5 surprising things men should know about itbullet
2 Quiet Sex 7 Ways to do it without disturbing the neighboursbullet
3 How To Guide These are 5 things to do before having sexbullet

Hot! Pulse

5 special sex positions that will bring couples closer
Intimate Sex 5 special positions that will bring couples closer
5 reasons masturbating with your lover can be hotter than sex
Masturbation 5 reasons doing it with your lover can be hotter than sex
5 anal foreplay tips you need to know
Anal Sex 5 back door foreplay tips you need to know
3 reasons why the clitoris is the best organ ever
Clitoris 3 reasons why it is the best organ ever