3 biggest reasons you don’t want to sex tonight

The absence of sex can negatively affect a relationship and it also has effects on your body, but they're hardly life-threatening, and they definitely aren't going to get in the way of your next sexual adventure.

Below are 3 reasons you don't want to have sex tonight.

1. Really exhausted

After a long day at work, going to bed is just about the only thing that sounds exciting to you. So stop saving sex for the nighttime. Whether it’s the first thing in the morning or every other Saturday, just find a time that works for you and stick with it. Sex may not happen as frequently as it did when you first started dating, but intimacy will creep back into your daily life.

2. Stressed out

Stress has a greater effect on a woman's sex drive because concentration is an important part of a woman’s sexual response. The way stress tends to suck away focus, leaving you less in touch with how your body feels. So instead of relaxing, excessive stress makes us tense.

3. The way your body looks

A lot of women are bombarded by unrealistic images of the body whether it’s through Instagram or even pornography. When our cultural imagery praises the ideal, it’s easy to feel bad about yourself. Sex with your partner is real and just for you. Even if your partner is turned on by visuals, they can’t look at all of you at once. Instead, they’re focusing on the parts of you that turn you on.