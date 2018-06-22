Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 best positions for standing up sex

Coitus 3 best positions for standing up sex

Having sex while standing is definitely one of those kinds of hot positions you should try.

  • Published:
3 best positions for standing up sex play

Standing up sex position.

(Pulse)

Related Articles

Blowjob 3 stress-free positions that will change what you think about oral sex
Vaginal Tenting Why women can't handle bigger penises at times
Ejaculation This is what it means when you get a cum facial
World Cup 2018 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big
Sex 3 positions for anyone who is really good with their mouth
Sex Can you have it with a yeast infection?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are other positions that people consider their favorite sex positions and standing up is definitely one of those kinds.

Standing positions are usually for rear entry or bent over a couch or the edge of the bed. Most women feel a bit more supported when they are able to lean against something so the fear of falling over or being dropped is reduced.

So here are 3 positions for standing up sex.

ALSO READ: This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast

1. Only one of you standing

This only involves one partner standing. If you're not used to thrusting away while standing up, trust us, the center of gravity is different. Try getting more comfortable with a position like this rather than jumping right into it. Once you're stable, you'll feel better trying a position where you're both standing.

3 best positions for standing up sex play

Only one of you standing

(Bustle)

 

2. The three-legged

The three-legged dog is a way more advanced sex position, but when you're ready, it can be really fun. Facing each other, but with one of your legs lifted up and resting on your partner's for support, you'll have to really grip onto each other, making it an intimate and exciting position.

3 best positions for standing up sex play

The three-legged

(Bustle)

 

ALSO READ: 5 red-alert signs your va-jay-jay is really unhealthy

3. The forward and backward

Standing up can be a lot easier from behind. You can really brace yourself that way, especially if you stand a little further away from the wall and lean forward to ground yourself. But it all depends on your heights, so don't be scared to try it a few different ways and do what works for you.

3 best positions for standing up sex play

The forward and backward

(Bustle)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Blowjob 3 stress-free positions that will change what you think about...bullet
2 Maheeda 10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos!bullet
3 Sex 3 non-penetrative positions that will make you drool for morebullet

Hot! Pulse

3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom
Sex 3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom
5 red-alert signs your va-jay-jay is really unhealthy
Vagina 5 red-alert signs your va-jay-jay is really unhealthy
This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast
Ejaculation This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast
Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap
Maheeda Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap