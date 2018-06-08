Pulse.ng logo
3 bathroom positions that will wash away all your stress

3 bathroom positions that will wash away all your stress

It's absolutely time to jump in the bath and get cleaned up.

  Published:
3 bathroom positions that will wash away all your stress play

If sex must happen immediately, just bend over the sink.

(Rapidleaks)

Be it hunger or want, sometimes you're gonna end up doing it in the bathroom. And hey, when you're done, the shower's right there.

Below are steamy positions perfect for the bathroom.

ALSO READ: 5 vulva smell every woman needs to know about

1. porcelain goddess

It's a toilet, but it's also the perfect height to sit on his lap and ride him. Close the toilet cover, throw a towel over it and hop aboard. Make sure you're facing him—the other way feels way too close to regular old peeing. Have him use two fingers on either side of clit and rub as you ride and you will no longer care that you're doing it on a toilet.

3 bathroom positions that will wash away all your stress play

Porcelain goddess

(Cosmopolitan)

 

2. Plunger

If sex must happen immediately, just bend over the sink so he can enter from behind in a standing doggie. Fill your hand with lube and rub your clit, with an occasional circuit to stroke his balls and penis as he moves inside you.

3 bathroom positions that will wash away all your stress play

Plunger

(Cosmopolitan)

 

ALSO READ: 3 mind-blowing positions for multiple orgasms

3. Selfie stick

Try a standing position with your foot propped up on the sink, sticking your butt back a bit for a better angle. He reaches around with a vibrator while you both admire your mutual hotness in the mirror.

3 bathroom positions that will wash away all your stress play

Selfie stick

(Cosmopolitan)

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

