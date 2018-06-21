Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

10 times maheeda showed off her erotic hottest photos!

Maheeda 10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos!

Maheeda flaunts her sexiness in front of the camera again and we decided to look at some of her hottest photos.

  • Published:
10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos! play

Maheeda the queen of 'x'

(Instagram/M9ja1)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial singer, Caroline Sam, better known as Maheeda, is a Nigerian singer, and nude model. According to her, she began her musical career as a hip hop singer but became a gospel singer.

Maheeda is in the news again and this time, the singer goes completely nude in some newly shared photos on Instagram.

Maheeda took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, where she dropped some really erotic pictures. So below are some of her erotic,steamy photos.

1. Hot boss lady

10 times maheeda showed off her erotic hottest photos! play

Sexy boss lady

(Instagram/M9ja1)
 

2. Maheeda in racy underwear

10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos! play Maheeda wears black lacypant and bra (Instagram/M9ja1)

ALSO READ: Singer goes completely nude in new Instagram photos

3. Showing off her tattoo

10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos! play Wearing her nudity with pride (Instagram/M9ja1)

This was a pure case of exciting flesh-flashing, erotic poses and she did get heads turning.

4. Peace out fellas!

10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos! play The hourglass (Instagram/M9ja1)

5. The back view

10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos! play Hot rear view (Instagram/M9ja1)

ALSO READ: Maheeda says her private part is up for rent

6.  The polka dot

10 times maheeda showed off her erotic hottest photos! play Maheeda wearing a sexy lingerie (Instagram/M9ja1)

7. Showing off her dynamite

10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos! play The teaser (Instagram/M9ja1)

8. The erotica

10 times maheeda showed off her erotic hottest photos! play

Erotic pose in a white thong

(Instagram/M9ja1)

In the past, she has also sent pulses racing with constant pictures of her erotic body. However, we wonder what was running through her mind when she decided to grace social media with these revealing photos.

9. She bares it all

10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos! play

Baring it all

(Instagram/M9ja1)

10. The toiletfie

10 times singer showed off her erotic hottest photos! play

The toiletfie

(Instagram/M9ja1)

Maheeda is the queen of 'x body'. And we hope to get more raunchy photos from her soon as she can't stop being an erotic flasher.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score bigbullet
2 Bowed D 3 best sex positions when you have a curved penisbullet
3 Vaginal Tenting Why women can't handle bigger penises at timesbullet

Hot! Pulse

5 lube substitutes you should never put in your vagina
Lubricant 5 lube substitutes you should never put in your vagina
This is what it means when you get a cum facial
Ejaculation This is what it means when you get a cum facial
3 positions that will change what you think about oral sex
Blowjob 3 stress-free positions that will change what you think about oral sex
3 non-penetrative positions that will make you drool for more
Sex 3 non-penetrative positions that will make you drool for more