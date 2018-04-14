news

There are truth or dare games for kids and likewise adults. For the adults, truth or dare games are a whole lot more fun when played with a group of people or your significant other.

Truth or dare allows you say and do things you will ordinarily not do. And the real truth comes out if alcohol is involved. This helps you gain an understanding of their daydreams.

So, make it more fun by getting naughtier and wilder with the below truth or dare questions.

1. Truth

"Have you ever had a sexual experience with the same sex?"

Ask them this question to know what they truly fantasize about. This question can unlock dark desires and lead to an unforgettable night.

2. Dare

"I dare you to play the rest of this game naked."

If they ain't shy, get ready for a naked festival. Everybody loves flesh. This dare will surely make things more interesting.

3. Truth

"What’s your favorite type of porn?"

We all watch porn, don't let everyone front on you. With this question, you will have an idea if they love the threesome, gangbang, milf, or normal kind of porn.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to improve your sex drive

4. Dare

"I dare you to have sex in a public place."

If they are comfortable with this, you might have to get for an erotic moment. Fingers crossed, this might go down for real. Have some rubbers.

5. Truth

"When was the last time you masturbated?"

This question will give you an insight into how often they masturbate. On this type of night, nothing is off limits and there is nothing as too much information.

6. Dare

"I dare you to film us having sex."

Trust us, things could get a little messy. Charge your phones, have enough space in your memory because tonight is sure to get freaky.

ALSO READ: 3 new sex positions for first timers

7. Truth

"What do you think about when you masturbate?"

They might be thinking about you. Secrets lead to desires and hopefully the opportunity to do it with the person you have a crush on.

8. Dare

"I dare you to make out with someone in this room."

They might choose you, you can be lucky.

9.Truth

"Who was the oldest person you’ve had sex with?"

Might be someone older than 50, who knows? We don't either. In truth and dare there are no judgements.

10. Dare

"I dare you to lick me from my feet up."

You might find it sexy, just try it out or take a glass of alcohol.