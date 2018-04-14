Home > Hot! Pulse >

If you want to have a naughty and wild night, try out these truth or dare questions.

There are truth or dare games for kids and likewise adults. For the adults, truth or dare games are a whole lot more fun when played with a group of people or your significant other.

Truth or dare allows you say and do things you will ordinarily not do. And the real truth comes out if alcohol is involved. This helps you gain an understanding of their daydreams.

So, make it more fun by getting naughtier and wilder with the below truth or dare questions.

1. Truth

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

Same sex affair

"Have you ever had a sexual experience with the same sex?"

Ask them this question to know what they truly fantasize about. This question can unlock dark desires and lead to an unforgettable night.

2. Dare

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

playing the challenge naked

"I dare you to play the rest of this game naked."

If they ain't shy, get ready for a naked festival. Everybody loves flesh. This dare will surely make things more interesting.

3. Truth

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

Get to know their fantasies

"What’s your favorite type of porn?"

We all watch porn, don't let everyone front on you. With this question, you will have an idea if they love the threesome, gangbang, milf, or normal kind of porn.

4. Dare

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

Trying out the dare...

"I dare you to have sex in a public place."

If they are comfortable with this, you might have to get for an erotic moment. Fingers crossed, this might go down for real. Have some rubbers.

5. Truth

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

How often do you masturbate?

"When was the last time you masturbated?"

This question will give you an insight into how often they masturbate. On this type of night, nothing is off limits and there is nothing as too much information.

6. Dare

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

Let your sex tape journey begin.

"I dare you to film us having sex."

Trust us, things could get a little messy. Charge your phones, have enough space in your memory because tonight is sure to get freaky.

7. Truth

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

What do you think about when jerking off?

"What do you think about when you masturbate?"

They might be thinking about you. Secrets lead to desires and hopefully the opportunity to do it with the person you have a crush on.

8. Dare

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

You might be lucky.

"I dare you to make out with someone in this room."

They might choose you, you can be lucky.

9.Truth

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

How far have you gone ?

"Who was the oldest person you’ve had sex with?"

Might be someone older than 50, who knows? We don't either. In truth and dare there are no judgements.

10. Dare

10 sexual challenges and questions for a naughty, wild night play

It's actually fun.

"I dare you to lick me from my feet up."

You might find it sexy, just try it out or take a glass of alcohol.

