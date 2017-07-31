Aries

If possible, travel or do something different today that pleases you or begin plans towards it.

Taurus

Try new things and take new steps. Do not forget that you are the artisan of the zodiac.

Gemini

A playful day! Nevertheless, it’s Monday so rein in the desire for play and pleasure. Get to work and get stuff done.

Cancer

Any important financial decisions about inheritances shared property, taxes, debt and anything to do with shared expenses, shared obligations and the division of responsibilities should be postponed today. Someone might take advantage of you.

Leo

You have encountered quite a number of friends from the past in recent times, placing a strain on your busy schedule. Hence, the idea of laying low today looks appealing, but you shouldn’t bother as even that will be interrupted!

Virgo

Think well before you act or utter anything today, Virgo. If you are disgruntled or upset with someone, refrain from hurling hurtful words or doing anything silly. Just be tolerant and see how you feel tomorrow.

Libra

You feel social and friendly today, which is why you will focus on a close friend or partner. You need some relief from the chaos and insanity at home. Take yourself away from that scene and enjoy yourself.

Scorpio

This is a positive day at work for you. Good day to shop for wardrobe items.

Sagittarius

You might find a few surprises in your relations with a female friend today. Later in the day, responsibilities with children will make you pay attention.

Capricorn

Something unusual will impact your home today. Just go with the flow.

Aquarius

You won’t be upset to hear that your concentration on home, family and your private life will surge in the next four weeks.

Pisces

There will be an intensity to the way you act and roll in the coming month. Everything seems to matter to you.