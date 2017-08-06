What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

It's a playful, fun time for you especially for vacations and sports events. You will enjoy interacting with a female acquaintance.

Taurus

Although you are preoccupied with home and hearth, today you are thinking about the direction your life is taking. You should seriously consider this.

Gemini

You have always enjoyed variety and stimulation and today will be no different, but you may want to do things a little differently, shake things up and sate your hunger for adventure.

Cancer

You are very focused on earnings, cash flow, major purchases, among other things like tax, debt and shared property. Take some time to organise your finances.

Leo

It's one of those days when you have to accommodate others. The sooner you see this, the easier it will be. It’s mostly minor stuff that simply requires some cooperation on your part.

Virgo

Since you are looking forward to relaxing today, make a to-do list because you are also keen on getting better organised for the week ahead. You may want to work fast so that you could take time off later as a reward.

Libra

You will enjoy social diversions, parties, a day at the beach, sports events, the arts, movies, playful times with children and romantic tete-a-tete’s. You just want to have fun!

Scorpio

Today, you are admired by those in positions of authority and that includes, bosses and parents. Nevertheless, you need to take some time off. It is also the perfect day to curl up at home and relax among familiar surroundings.

Sagittarius

Since you are eager to travel and learn, a conversation with a sibling or relative might be stimulating for you in this regard. Your decisions today will be based on your feelings.

Capricorn

Finacial issues occupy your mind today. You do not want to be bested but don't get too hung up on this. Forget about everything and think about what is real and reasonable.

Aquarius

Today the Moon is in your sign, which can bring you some extra good luck. However, it also puts your equilibrium off. You win some; you lose some. Take care of that which is closest to you.

Pisces

You want to work but you prefer to do it behind the scenes so lie low and play it very cool. You would also like to party and enjoy good times with friends. A lot of choices are available to you today. Maybe a little of everything would be best.