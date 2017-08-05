What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

You will be noticed by bosses, parents, VIPs and the police today. All the same, this is a playful time for you. If you are working today, be careful if considering sneaking off for longer than usual.

Taurus

You are very focused on home and hearth, everything that has to do with family because everything on that front seems to be changing. However, you are restless about something else today.

Gemini

It is a busy and fast paced time for you; Many of you will be taking short trips or running errands which will have you talking to lots of people. There is a strong focus on shared property, inheritances, taxes and the sort. Take some time out to clean up loose ends.

Cancer

The Moon is 180 degrees opposite your sign today. This means you will have to give a little and be more accommodating when dealing with others, especially partners and close friends.

Leo

This is a powerful time for you because both the Sun and Mars are in your sign, which gives you drive and focus. You come first today so deal with tasks at hand and do what you can to be better organised.

Virgo

You want to take things easy today. You are not ready to work. You really just want to have fun and this is the perfect time for those in the entertainment and hospitality industry.

Libra

You have to set time out for home and family today, no matter how busy you are. It is a priority. Note that friends will also make demands on your time this weekend so you might want to perfect your juggling act.

Scorpio

It is a busy, fast paced day for you, enjoy time with your siblings, relatives and neighbours. A short trip will appeal to you today.

Sagittarius

Your focus is on money, earnings, cash flow and big expenditures this Saturday. These issues could relate to future travel plans because you have future travel plans.

Capricorn

The Moon is in your sign today which means your emotions and your response to others are heightened. The good news is that it can also increase your good fortune.

Aquarius

You will enjoy working alone or behind the scenes today because you want to enjoy a low-key weekend. Your energy is laid back today and relations with partners and close friends are a bit frustrating.

Pisces

You will have an exchange with a female acquaintance today and it will be significant as it might encourage you to rethink your future plans. You are also looking forward to time for both work and play.