Aries

You'll be keen to converse, have great discussions and get involved with travels, Aries. It's a great Tuesday for you.

Taurus

In your case, it’s a full three weeks of isolation for you which makes it ideal for you to research started.

Gemini

Guess who was dealt a great hand this week, Taurus? You!

You will be prolific and proficient during the next three weeks because you are totally enthusiastic to do mental work.

Cancer

On top of your chart for the next three weeks will be the planet Mercury which will make you put a lot of thought into your professional life, and the direction your life is taking in general.

Leo

You will love to absorb new ideas and philosophies in the next three weeks because you want to hold a profounder idea of life and the world around you.

Virgo

Your thoughts this week and the two afterwards will be deep and your reflections, quite… profound. You will reflect on deeper matters like your mortality and life after death.

Libra

The planet Mercury will be conflicting your sign for the next three weeks, giving you a chance to clarify issues with partners and close friends.

Scorpio

You will think more about your goals and expectations in life in the next few weeks, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

You want to express your ideas to others in the next three weeks. And you will love learning everything interesting. You will also feel quite lively and keen to do things for desire.

Capricorn

Your desire will be to be on your own, despite the fact that the previous weeks has been all about going out, getting seen, and doing stuff with people.

Aquarius

In the next three weeks, you will be keen to engage in intellectual activities and discussions with others. Gear up, it promises to be very interesting.

Pisces

It’s a good time for you to plan your financial setup. Many of you will also be thinking of ways to earn more money or make money on the side.