Aries

Fiery Mars biannually crosses the bottom of your chart, bringing about conflicts at home and with family members. Be tolerant. That is the key to getting out if this situation in one piece.

Taurus

The fiery moon is against your sign, which means there will be tension with associates and close contacts. Just try to avoid little squabbles. They are not worth losing friendships over.

Gemini

In the month to come, Gemini, romance with the opposite sex will be hot and sizzling! Now is the ideal time to get your freak on.

Cancer

Trust your gut instincts today, Cancer. If you’re apprehensive about confiding in someone - that should be your cue not to.

Leo

In the coming weeks, all your energy will be thrown into hardwork. This only happens once every two years, so do what you have to do, and do it well.

Virgo

The next six weeks are the perfect time for you to formulate your goals and decide how to achieve them. However, it makes sense to work with others.

Libra

Make plans to travel somewhere in the next month because this is what you need to do.

Scorpio

For the next six weeks, you will be in defence of your belief because your belief in them will increase a lot. Watch out for strife and argument on the matter with people you care about.

Sagittarius

Get to hard work for what you want to achieve. Be careful, though, so that your abundant energy will not threaten your bosses/colleagues.

Capricorn

Your energy levels will increase today and your life will be filled with loads of activities to immerse yourself in.

Aquarius

You’re ready to work hard to earn money in the next month, and you’re just as ready to spend it!

Pisces

You might be forced to change your point on matters concerning inheritances and shared properties. Your sex drive will also be on the up.