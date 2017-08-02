Here's a short forecast for the 12 Zodiac signs.

Aries

It’s a wonderful day to make travel plans or do anything that expands your world in an informative way. Grab all opportunities with both hands.

Taurus

Discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and how to divide or share something will go in your favor today.

Gemini

You will be convincing today when talking to others, which is cool for people in sales or public relations.

Cancer

Aquarians always want to make the world a better place, explaining why you will be all about uplifting people in the groups you belong to and generally making everyone better than they were yesterday.

Leo

It’s the middle of the week and you are sliding into party mode. Keep your wits around you. The weekend will be here before you know it.

Virgo

Relations with companions and close friends are warm and pleasant today because everyone feels bubbly and happy to share ideas and time with each other. It’s all good!

Libra

You want to enjoy yourself today. Go all out for it.

Scorpio

Business and commerce will do well today. Any commercial activity initiated will blossom and flourish.

Sagittarius

You will impress bosses, parents, VIPs today.

Capricorn

Your feelings of kindness for others are aroused today, which is why you will help those who are less privileged if you have a opportunity to do so.

Aquarius

Work-related travel is likely today for you. Your co-workers will also be helpful and cooperative.

Pisces

Almost every activity will excite and give you a warm feeling of satisfaction deep down.