Aries

Watch out for tension between you and a friend over money matters. With time, things will come together.

Taurus

This is a disaster-prone day because of the intensified emotional quality of today’s Full Moon. Slow down, take it easy so as to remain on the safe side.

Gemini

There will likely be several problems from different angles today. Problems to the left and the right for you, Gemini! It’s a Full Moon day.

Cancer

You are faced with certain family-related problems; but because today is a full moon, some of these problems will just solve themselves, essentially in the next 48 hours.

Leo

Mainly, people are touchy and passionate as pressure builds to the Full Moon. Happily, after it all escalates, it starts to reduce.

Virgo

Commonly, problems intensify before a Full Moon, and then after the Full Moon peaks, they lessen or vanish. Expect a day like this, Virgo.

Libra

This is the classic day for difficulties with others. The major solution available to you, Libra, is to lay low, keep a low profile. The dust will settle soon.

Scorpio

Be forbearing and considerate, and don’t make a big deal about whatsoever.

Sagittarius

Today’s Full Moon makes it tough for you to keep everyone happy, but since your happiness depends on you and you alone, you plan to do something fun after work so that you have something to look forward to.

Capricorn

Think well before you act or utter anything today, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Luckily for you, Aquarius, with your ruler Venus in your sign now, butter melts in your mouth.

You'll be able to quell tension between neighbours and relatives and help with conflict resolutions.

Pisces

Because your motivation is stirred, you logically be inclined to get irritated with anyone who holds you back or scoffs at your ideas. You should not do that though, just remain mellow.