Aries

Something is brewing behind the scenes that makes you restless. It's a crazy kind of day, so tread carefully!

Taurus

Nothing is certain today, not even well laid plans and tightly lid arrangements.

Gemini

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because something unexpected could impact them. You might find money; you might lose money.

You might dispute the ownership of something. You might want to grab your turf to defend something. Who knows?

Cancer

People around you will be defiant and rebellious. Try to be patient with those under your authority.

Leo

Be careful because your restless nature might trigger accidents at home. Never forget the power of courtesy.

Virgo

Be careful because you might get caught up in a fallout between two people you hold dear. The dilemma of choosing where to stand and who to root for.

Libra

Fiery Mars is in your sign this Monday, making you feel restless and defiant. Don’t do anything you might regret later.

Scorpio

Accidents and mistakes are likely today in the things you say and the maybe in the things you do, too. Be careful. Be prepared.

Sagittarius

Be careful of taking a difficult, unwavering stance today. Think hard and get all facts straight.

Capricorn

Be careful because this is an unpredictable day especially in your relationship with friends. They might do something to surprise you and the surprise could be pleasant or unpleasant.

Aquarius

Rebellion is the order of the day for you, Libra. You are not in the mood to follow instructions or obey authority figures.

Pisces

There is every possibility that accidents and mishaps will occur today, especially with kids and children you possibly work with.