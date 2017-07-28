Aries

Someone is unhappy. You could use your cheerfulness to assist them. Smile, Aries.

Taurus

Be aware and mindful of your surroundings today, Minor accidents are rife today and you don’t want to be part of that.

Gemini

There’s a tendency for someone to meltdown around you. You’ll be their guiding light back to sanity.

Cancer

Take a step back and allow some fresh air into the situation. Be the voice of reason and sanity. Well, at least the voice of courtesy.

Leo

Be careful today. Avoid arguments with others. Once again, be careful.

Virgo

Tread carefully today, because there’s every possibility of things getting out of hand.

Libra

Patience is key today, Libra.

Scorpio

Avoid arguments with others, which are probably just naked power struggles. You need this like a fish needs a bicycle. Furthermore, arguments can lead to accidents and other regrettable situations. Therefore, do your best to chill out and keep everyone around you calm.

Sagittarius

There is no need to force conversations today because people are irritable, and grumpy. Speak only to those who speak to you. Reserve your smiles for only those who smile at you, too.

Capricorn

Stay calm and reasonable today even in the face of circumstances that could send you into a fot of maddening rage.

Aquarius

Make sure you know what’s going on. Assume nothing and keep your eyes open.

Pisces

Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with Pluto, Uranus and Jupiter.

Wildness and craziness are to be expected whenever this is the case. Strap on your seatbelt, Pisces. It gonna be a hell of a ride.