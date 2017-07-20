Aries

Something or someone will drop a surprise on you today that'll get your jaw dropping.

Expect it.

Taurus

Once again, it's an an accident-prone day. Remain careful of being too restless.

One step at a time. Be calm.

Gemini

Don’t be caught off guard, because something astonishing could influence your assets negatively.

Cancer

You are excitable today, and this makes you irrationally impulsive. Check it, Cancer.

It is better to stay calm and calculative this Thursday.

Leo

This is a restless day but you need to stay phlegmatic!

Don’t let feelings get the better of you.

Virgo

You might meet a real character today, someone who is unconventional and new in approach.

Unorthodox is the way forward today.

Libra

Bosses, parents and authority figures in your life will surprise you today for some reason. Don’t stay upset too long at them if they get on your nerves and that’s very probable.

Scorpio

Schedules, either of work, travel or other stuff might change or hold some surprises for you.

Sagittarius

The energy of in the planetary bodies affects Sagittarius in such a way that things will be prone to disruption and frustrating pauses.

Capricorn

A friendship might end today if you don’t exercise patience in your dealing with close associates and pals.

Try and wait till you understand more before taking.

Aquarius

If you’re wise, you will give yourself extra time to cope with things that suddenly creep into your activities today.

Pisces

This is an accident-prone day. In particular, be careful with the kids.