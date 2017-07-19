Aries

Something might distress or worry you this morning. Go figure.

Taurus

Travel plans will be interrupted and delayed this morning. You are not alone in this, if that is any consolation.

Gemini

The beginning of today holds all the drama and possibilities.

So stay in touch with your bank account and business ventures as some unexpected stuff might impact those negatively.

Cancer

Tread carefully when talking to partners and close friends today because, initially, a little blowup will begin your day. There is something in the way today begins for everybody. Deal with it as best as you can.

Leo

Even if the day doesn’t look very good in the morning, expect changes later. Your finances look good. Respect your economic ideas.

Virgo

As with many other signs, there will be stuff to cheer and be happy about later in the day.

Expect some difficult or unpleasant situation earlier in the day though. Especially with kids and toddlers.

Libra

Disruptions and family squabbles might begin your day today. Not good but you can hardly help that.

Scorpio

Be careful because the morning is a disaster-prone time for you. Delays, frustrations, little disappointments… all the works.

However, it’ll transform somehow into a pleasant day later. It’s worth the wait.

Sagittarius

If you cannot exercise patience with parents and authority figures today, you might have some trouble on your hands. Whatever happens will blow over quickly though. Then you can go on and enjoy your day.

Capricorn

Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional.

Your sign can not avoid the slow way the day will begin. And if course, it’ll change as the day goes on. Just as it will be fir every other sign.

Aquarius

Some kind of upset to your work routine is likely in the morning. It’ll be over as soon as it begins though.

Pisces

Your attraction to a female partner will be fleeting today. Strong and almost uncontrollable in the morning, gone in the afternoon. What a day.