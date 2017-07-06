Aries

Maintaining a positive outlook will be difficult today but it is what you have to do. Stay positive regardless of what happens all day.

Taurus

This is a positive day at work. People are supportive. And when this happens at work, stress is almost always inexistent. You’ll get stuff done in record time.

Gemini

Today is full of all kinds of surprising collaborations with colleagues so stay alert for these things.

Cancer

Today and the rest of this week will bring you excitement, adventure and more freedom today and the rest of this week than you have experienced in recent weeks.

Leo

Today holds a lot of promise for you. Exciting things are bound to happen… stay very positive.

Virgo

For people with this sign, today is a good day for business involvement and all that. However, there is a possibility of being caught off guard by something unexpected.

Libra

Continue to look for ways to improve your existing job or get a better job because the chance of this happening remains high.

Scorpio

Uncommon ideas as well as hidden vexations are things that you have to deal with today, no matter how much you want to distance yourself from them.

Sagittarius

It’s a mixed bag kinda Thursday for Sagittarius. There’ll be tension between you and kids/romantic partners but all that will be over by the end of the day.

Capricorn

You enjoy the company of friends as well as interacting with clubs and groups.

Aquarius

Later in the day, someone older might give you good advice regarding travel or further education or something to do with publishing and the media. Taking great advice hurts no one.

Pisces

Set out to get some financial planning in place, Pisces. You might also benefit in some way from the wealth and resources of others.