Daily Horoscope, July 13, 2017 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Here's a short forecast for the 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

Patience is key today. For people and even for appliances might act up really bad. You can’t cope without keeping your cool.

Patience, Aries.

Taurus

Your sign today is accident-prone. Be careful, Taurus.

Gemini

Expect an unforeseen impact on your finances. Something lost, stolen or damaged.

Cancer

This is not an easygoing day dealing with others. People will stress you and be on their worst behaviours. Learn to deal with this.

Leo

Behind-the-scene drama will disturb and affect your day.

Virgo

A friend might shock you today or say or do something unusual. Stay prepared for all things.

Libra

Dealings with bosses, parents and VIPs might be tough today because whatever they say will shake you up a bit.

If you do get caught unprepared today, you will find it hard recovering from it. So stay on your toes, be ready.

Scorpio

Therefore, allow extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected. Plan ahead and save yourself. Ya think?

Sagittarius

Avoid confrontations about inheritances and shared property. No one needs that today.

Capricorn

Expect the sudden, startling things that uncertainty sometimes bring. Take all things in good faith as they come. Tomorrow will be far better.

Aquarius

Give yourself extra time today to deal with the unanticipated work disturbances - computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages, cancellations, delayed deadlines and Internet issues.

Pisces

Children, whether yours or those in your care and those you possibly work with, will be disruptive and hard to contain.

Keep your eyes peeled and stay on your feet.

