Daily Horoscope, July 12, 2017 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Here's a short forecast for the 12 zodiac signs.
Your emotional reaction to things will be more intense than usual today.
Your nurturing instincts are high today, so get involved with kids.
You might have an emotional reaction to friends and loved ones today and this is because the moon is in your sign. It also makes you sensitive to the moods and feelings of others.
It's also a good day to take care of some hygiene details which will help the rest of the week run smoothly.
You are not in the mood to lend out today. But someone close might need some help. You know what to do, Leo.
It's a perfect day to stay indoors all day with the papers and movies. But sadly, it's a wednesday. You might need to postpone this need.
You may be surprised to find out that you are feeling possessive about your home and something that has to do with family.
You may also be feeling protective to someone or want to support them in some way. Maybe a little jealousy will creep into the picture too.
You will be noticed by people today. Knowing this should help you act accordingly.
The most important thing is to go somewhere you’ve never been before and try to learn something new. Shake things up a bit!
Your communications with others today will be more subjective than usual. Be patient with everyone and the day will pass by without incidence.
A little patience and a willingness to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes will be the best way to relate with everyone this Wednesday.