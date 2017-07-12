Daily Horoscope, July 12, 2017 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

Your emotional reaction to things will be more intense than usual today.

Taurus

Your nurturing instincts are high today, so get involved with kids.

Gemini

You might have an emotional reaction to friends and loved ones today and this is because the moon is in your sign. It also makes you sensitive to the moods and feelings of others.

Cancer

It's also a good day to take care of some hygiene details which will help the rest of the week run smoothly.

Leo

You are not in the mood to lend out today. But someone close might need some help. You know what to do, Leo.

Virgo

It's a perfect day to stay indoors all day with the papers and movies. But sadly, it's a wednesday. You might need to postpone this need.

Libra

You may be surprised to find out that you are feeling possessive about your home and something that has to do with family.

Scorpio

You may also be feeling protective to someone or want to support them in some way. Maybe a little jealousy will creep into the picture too.

Sagittarius

You will be noticed by people today. Knowing this should help you act accordingly.

Capricorn

The most important thing is to go somewhere you’ve never been before and try to learn something new. Shake things up a bit!

Aquarius

Your communications with others today will be more subjective than usual. Be patient with everyone and the day will pass by without incidence.

Pisces

A little patience and a willingness to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes will be the best way to relate with everyone this Wednesday.