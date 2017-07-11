Daily Horoscope, July 11, 2017 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

Today we have a Full Moon, which means that as this day progresses, There is a tendency for problems to intensify as the day continues. This is because today has a full moon.

Taurus

Patience is your best ally when dealing with co-workers and friends today, Taurus.

Gemini

Relations with people in authority won’t be in top shape now, but do not fret. The moment won’t last long. It’ll pass before you know it.

Cancer

Today the only Full Moon directly opposite your sign all year is taking place. What this implies, Cancer is that dealing with friends and associates will take more energy than normal.

Leo

Leo will be put under some form of stress today. Mental, physical, or otherwise. Don’t let it get to you.

Virgo

Expect tension between you and others today. Deal as best you can with people. It is what it is.

Libra

Watch your words today, Libra. There are likely some things you do not anyone to know about, avoid discussions that might warrant you to blurt out stuff you might later regret.

Scorpio

Do not let your cheque-book out of your sight. Keep all financial decisions tight to your chest.

Sagittarius

Today’s Full Moon may or may not bring about conflicts and clash of ideas. Be aware of this as you deal with people today. You do not want to do something you will regret.

Capricorn

Tomorrow is a better day to discuss money. So, wait till then to do whatever that needs to be done.

Aquarius

Assumption births many wrong impressions and decisions. You want to be sure of every move you make today, so keep your eyes peeled.

Be vigilant and observant.

Pisces

You’ll be torn between doing what is best for you and pleasing the people around you.

Whatever your decision, do not ignore the needs of family.