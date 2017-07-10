Daily Horoscope, July 10, 2017 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

This is a great way to begin your week. You'll be fortunate to have things go your way.

Taurus

Relations with bosses, parents and VIPs are particularly smooth today. This will pave the way for you to get most of the things you need for a better work environment.

Gemini

If possible, travel or do something different today that pleases you or begin plans towards it.

Cancer

Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances will go well today because people are cooperative and polite. Courtesy is important to keep the conversation flowing. Once things become rude, everyone leaves the table. You have the upper hand today.

Leo

This is a lovely day to schmooze with others. Be friendly with colleagues and neighbours. It does not hurt to be in the good books of as many people as possible.

Virgo

Relations with co-workers are positive today. A colleague might find you attractive. Don't pull away.

Libra

A playful day! Nevertheless, it’s Monday so rein in the desire for play and pleasure. Get to work and get stuff done.

Scorpio

You will enjoy cocooning at home today if you get the chance but sadly you won't. If you can get yourself out, the productivity you will achieve today will be all the way up.

Sagittarius

This is a chatty, friendly, upbeat day — right up your alley.

Capricorn

Business, commerce and cash flow are your focus today. Make money and soend it accordingly. That's the goal.

Aquarius

Today the Moon is in your sign, which always heightens your emotions and intensifies your response to others.

Pisces

Although you have been in a playful mood lately, today you want to start the week in low gear — very gently.