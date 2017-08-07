Daily Horoscope, August 7, 2017 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

Everything reaches feverish peak today. You’ll want to have such a good time but because it’s Monday, you’ll be looking for more ways to be productive.

Taurus

Anything that’s connected with work and related travel will interest you. You will also have fun, for sure.

Gemini

You want to socialize with good friends and partners. Enjoy!

Cancer

The energy of the full moon will help you resolve issues quickly.

Leo

Things look optimistic and lovely for you today, Leo!

Virgo

Others might feel some tension today because of the Full Moon’s presence but you will enjoy positivity. People will be very willing to assist you.

Libra

If you are careful, this can be a fun day! Romance and social activities will thrive.

Scorpio

Today’s Full Moon could disturb the peace with one or two family members. Try to be the peace keeper.

Sagittarius

There is a heavy drive in the atmosphere today because of the presence of the full moon. You will be highly receptive to things.

Capricorn

Go gently if you have economic clashes with others. Today’s Full Moon might bring something to a head and force you to deal with it.

Aquarius

The full moon is in your sign now for the only time you’ll experience it all year round.

It’ll get you more emotional than normal.

Pisces

Be calm and easygoing with people at work today because the Full Moon might create a few freaky situations where people are impatient or exasperated.