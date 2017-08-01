Daily Horoscope, August 1, 2017 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

You might be in a position to help a friend today. And if you have a chance to work for a charitable organization or to join forces with others to help people in need, you will welcome this. What goes around, comes around.

Taurus

Today you see the world around you with greater thoughtfulness. You will feel pleased if you get the chance to help someone.

Gemini

While the general outlook of the day rubs off on you and makes you more compassionate and sensitive to others’ needs, try not to become too involved that you forget yourself.

Cancer

You want to travel and explore more of your world. Dealings with foreign countries, other cultures, publishing, medicine, the law and the media are likely.

Leo

Be extra busy. Take on productive activities and ventures. People will also find you pretty charming and amazing because Venus is in your sign.

Virgo

The feelings of compassion and kindness will flow into your sign also and all you’d want to do today is to reach out beyond borders to render help to people suffering in other regions and parts of the world.

Libra

If you have to share anything with someone today, you will be more than liberal.

Scorpio

A conversation with a female friend or acquaintance as regards your future and expectations in coming months will be important today.

Sagittarius

You are willing to work hard now because of the location of Mars in your chart. The insights you gain today may cause you to change your goals though.

Capricorn

Trust your artistic ideas because you are in proximity with your muse today. Inspiration will be high for you.

Aquarius

You will be thoughtful to family members and their needs.

Pisces

Short trips, quick errands, reading and writing are the activities that'll excel today. Pay attention.