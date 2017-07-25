Home > Health >

UNICEF :  Organisation increases funding of development projects in Kebbi

UNICEF Organisation increases funding of development projects in Kebbi

UNICEF has increased its development funding in Kebbi State from N1billion to N3.8billion in the past three years.

  • Published:
Food aid being distributed to internally displaced people (IDPs) in Banki IDP camp, Borno state, northeast Nigeria play

Food aid being distributed to internally displaced people (IDPs) in Banki IDP camp, Borno state, northeast Nigeria

(UNICEF)

In Ekiti NOA urges Nigerians to embrace hand washing
UNICEF 5% of Nigerians defecate openly
In Bauchi Govt says State has least birth registration figure in North-East
Hadiza Abubakar Bauchi Gov's wife seeks partnership with UNICEF on women empowerment
Menstrual Pain UNICEF warns against use of herbs
In Kogi 651,095 children receive Vitamin A supplement - Official
Polio Global leaders pledge $1.2B to protect 450m children annually
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

UNICEF has increased its development funding in Kebbi State from N1billion to N3.8billion in the past three years.

The UNICEF Zonal Chief Field Officer, Mr Mohammed Mohhiuddin, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi  on Monday that the fund was supporting child and maternal health care, education, nutrition, poverty eradication, water and sanitation.

He was in Birnin Kebbi for the mid-year year review and planning meeting with stakeholders.

He said the state had released N300 million as counterpart funding, while 50 per cent of the UNICEF funds would be used to enhance child education, adding that Qatar had also donated 75million US dollars.

He said nine local government areas would benefit from the education development programme, while three councils would be assisted on child and maternal health care.

According to him the state government had demonstrated commitment to the programme, stressing that efforts would be jointly intensified to eliminate wastages in the execution of the programme.

Alhaji Babale Yauri, the Secretary to State Government,  who declared the meeting open, said the state would sustain its counterpart funding, considering the benefits from the UNICEF support.

Alhaji Jelani Mohammed, the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, commended UNICEF for its support to the state development and assured that the state’s commitment would be sustained.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Warning Taking Vitamin C with Fanta or Sprite is dangerousbullet
2 Cholera Disease outbreak kills 17 in Kwara statebullet
3 Fake Drugs Senate investigates sale, consumption of 42 banned...bullet

Health

A recent meningitis outbreak in 23 Nigerian states has claimed over 1000 lives
Meningitis Epidemiologist recommends 'flucytosine' for treatment in Africa
Nigerian Senate
NHIS Senate reviewing Act for affordable, quality health care
Doctors in an operating room (Photo used for illustrative purposes)
In Sokoto Orthopedic Hospital conducts bilateral total knee transplant
Nigeria has the highest prevalence rate of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) in the world
In Jigawa Govt to sponsor wedding of 30 VVF victims - Commissioner