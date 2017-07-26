Home > Health >

UN :  Organisation targets 4.2m Somali children in measles drive

UN Organisation targets 4.2m Somali children in measles drive

The drive to be conducted by the WHO and UNICEF aims to control the outbreak and reduce the number of death among children.

  • Published:
A child being immunised against measles. play

A child being immunised against measles.

(The Blaze)

In Kogi 651,095 children receive Vitamin A supplement - Official
In Katsina State govt targets 2m children for polio immunisation
Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto inaugurates trauma centre
In Oyo Govt targets 1.5M children for Vitamin A supplement
In Sokoto Govt earmarks N1.4bn for completion of Murtala Hospital
In Italy Govt makes childhood vaccinations compulsory
Healthcare Which countries have the best plan?
Immunisation Organisations urge parents to make children available for exercise
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two UN agencies are to launch a measles campaign in November, targeting 4.2 million children aged from six months to 10 years in Somalia.

The drive to be conducted by the WHO and UNICEF aims to control the outbreak and reduce the number of death among children.

“Investing in the health of Somalia’s children is critical, and is an investment in the future of Somalia."

“WHO, UNICEF and health partners are working closely to curb the spread of measles in the country,” WHO Representative in Somalia, Ghulam Popal, said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

According to WHO, about 14,000 suspected cases of measles have been reported this year alone as of July 23 compared to between 5,000 to 10,000 total cases per year since 2014.

More than 80 per cent of all those affected by the current outbreak are children below the age of 10 years.

The drive will require 14 million dollars of which the UN health agency requires seven million dollars.

“This strong partnership provides continuous support to national health authorities to increase vaccination coverage for vulnerable children across the country."

“We can only succeed in reaching every child if we have enough funding,” Popal said.

In January, WHO, UNICEF and partners vaccinated 596,328 children aged six months to five years for measles across select hotspots.

According to the agencies, although the campaigns helped delay immediate transmission, measles cases are on the rise due to mass displacement and overcrowding in temporary settlements as a result of drought.

Also conflict combined with the overall low vaccination coverage prior to the current crises and low population immunity due to high prevalence of malnutrition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Warning Taking Vitamin C with Fanta or Sprite is dangerousbullet
2 Swaziland African country halves world's highest HIV infection ratebullet
3 Meningitis Epidemiologist recommends 'flucytosine' for treatment in...bullet

Health

Fake drugs worth N40m recovered in Asaba, Delta State
Fake Drugs 'No killer antimalarial medicines in Nigeria' - NAFDAC
Kano government to introduce 'reward and punishment' in health sector
Diarrhoea Lagos Govt confirms 2 deaths in upsurge of acute cases
Food aid being distributed to internally displaced people (IDPs) in Banki IDP camp, Borno state, northeast Nigeria
UNICEF Organisation increases funding of development projects in Kebbi
Nigerian Senate
NHIS Senate reviewing Act for affordable, quality health care