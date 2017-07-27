Nigerian Medical Association :  NMA holds free medical outreach in Jos prison, treats 800 inmates

The Plateau chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Wednesday organised a one-day free medical outreach for inmates of Jos Prison, treating 800 inmates of various illnesses.

Dr Daniel Meshak, NMA chairman in Plateau, said that the outreach was to complement government’s effort in ensuring that inmates had access to comprehensive health services.

According to him, the gesture will also help to identify other areas of health needs of the prisoners to ensure proper intervention from government and other relevant authorities.

“This outreach is geared towards complementing the effort of the Federal Government in ensuring that inmates get good access to comprehensive health services.

“We believe that inmates need to stay healthy while in custody, and so this gesture will also identify other areas of health needs for proper intervention.

“This is our little way of contributing to the well-being of our brothers and sisters undergoing reformation,” he said.

The Controller of Prisons, Plateau Command, Mr Noel Ailewon, commended the association for the giant stride.

Represented by the Deputy Controller in-charge Jos Prison, Mr Makale Kermit, Ailewon said the gesture would go a long way in helping inmates live healthy while in custody.

He called on other professional bodies, NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture so as to improve the health conditions of inmates in custody.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inmates went through general medical checks, including eye and dental treatment such as surgery on lymphoma excision and tooth extraction.

The association also carried out health talks and donated toiletries to the inmates.