Lassa Fever :  Plateau govt confirms death of 1 student in FGC, Langtang

The health commissioner cautioned Plateau residents against drying food stuffs on the high way as rats could defecate on them.

Plateau health commissioner Kuden Deyin has confirmed the death of one student, while two others have been hospitalised, following an outbreak of Lassa Fever at the Federal Government College, Langtang.

“Yes, there was an outbreak of Lassa Fever at the Federal Government College, Langtang; it has claimed one life while two others are in the hospital,” Kuden told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Langtang.

He said that four students were rushed from the school clinic to the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

“The students displayed symptoms of Lassa Fever and we immediately took their blood samples to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, where three tested positive to the disease.

“One among those that tested positive is dead, while the other two are still on admission at JUTH,” he said.

Deyin said that the Plateau government had met with the principal of the college and advised her to halt the resumption of the students from their mid-term break.

The commissioner advised families with children from the school to observe them and report any noticed symptom of the fever to JUTH, Plateau Specialist Hospital or the Bingham University Teaching Hospital.

“Any child, who manifests symptoms of fever and bleeding from any part of the body, should be rushed to any of these hospitals for prompt evaluation,” he said.

Deyin advised members of the public to pay attention to personal hygiene and keep the environments clean, while food stuffs should be protected from rodents.

He particularly cautioned Plateau residents against drying food stuffs on the high way as rats could defecate or urinate on them.

The commissioner urged health workers to be on the alert and rush patients with symptoms of Lassa Fever to tertiary health institutions.

