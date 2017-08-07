Home > Health >

Lassa fever kills 2 in LUTH, staff critically ill

The two victims died during the weekend, while a medical officer of LUTH is critically ill.

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASU) play

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASU)

Two people have reportedly died from Lassa fever while receiving treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The story first emerged when Twitter user, @SeunOgungbure, posted with his account, "There's an outbreak of Lassa Fever in LUTH. Two dead and a Medical Officer is critically ill at the moment."

 

Mr Seun, who works at a diagnostic center in Surulere that gets patients from LUTH, confirmed to Pulse Nigeria in a private chat that the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital, as well as a few other units, has been shut down due to the incident.

"It's very rare that they would close down the A&E if it wasn't something serious," he said.

He said after contacting medical staff working at the institution, it was revealed that two victims died during the weekend, while a medical officer is critically ill.

"It's not an airborne disease, but one that can be passed by physical contact," he said.

Pulse contacted a senior medical staff that works at LUTH to comment on the story, but he said, "I don't know anything about that. You can talk to the PR department."

Efforts to reach management of the hospital at the time of publishing have been unsuccessful.

