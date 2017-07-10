Home > Health >

Infant Mortality :  Specialist says family planning potent way of reducing death rate

Infant Mortality Specialist says family planning potent way of reducing death rate

The Chairman, Gombe State Primary Health Care said the simplest way to reduce infant mortality is to plan families by child spacing to have healthy children.

  • Published:
A group of Kenyan women listen during a course at the local maternity facility on what Islam allows and does not allow in terms of family planning, and on the benefits of family planning at a village in north-eastern Wajir County play

A group of Kenyan women listen during a course at the local maternity facility on what Islam allows and does not allow in terms of family planning, and on the benefits of family planning at a village in north-eastern Wajir County

(AFP)

Family Planning UNFPA earmarks $12m for contraceptives in Nigeria yearly
HIV/AIDS Nigeria accounts for 2nd highest burden worldwide – NGO
In Kogi Govt trains 105 officers on maternal, neonatal health
In Oyo Govt targets 1.5M children for Vitamin A supplement
In Nasarawa Govt partners NGOs to tackle family planning barriers
In London Hospital grants extra time on life support for sick baby
Nigerian Medical Association Group solicits for local production of vaccines
Abiola Ajimobi 1m people to benefit from free health missions - Oyo Gov says
In Oyo Govt designates 1,404 health facilities for maternal week
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alhaji Yaya Hammari, the Chairman, Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (GSPHCDA), says family planning is potent way of reducing infant mortality.

Hammari made this known in Gombe on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), ahead of the July 11 World Population Day, with 2017 theme as “Family Planning: Empowering People, Developing Nations.”

He said “the simplest way to reduce infant mortality is to plan our family by child spacing to have healthy children.

“Family planning has been in existence for a long period of time, though in a traditional way.

“As a man, I know in those days if a woman puts to bed, she will be taken away from the husband for a period of two years.

“This is to prevent her from conceiving while the baby is still small; is that not family planning?” he asked.

He appealed to the public to take advantage of modern techniques of family planning to space their children to ensure their healthy growth.

The chairman advised mothers to always visit health facilities to seek professional advice and choose methods to adopt for their family planning.

He called for collaboration between the state’s Ministry of Health and SPHCDA for successful healthcare delivery to the populace.

The chairman, who is a retired health personnel, commended Mamaye Evidence for Action, an international organisation in Gombe, campaigning for Maternal and Neonatal survival For good job.

He also commended other development partners “for the wonderful work they are doing in ensuring good healthcare delivery for the citizenry.”

He, however, said “these organisations will not be here forever, therefore, we must look for a way to sustain what they have started.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Warning Taking Vitamin C with Fanta or Sprite is dangerousbullet
2 Gonorrhoea Infection is becoming untreatable, WHO warnsbullet
3 Healthcare Epidemiologists, others advocate 'one-health' approachbullet

Health

WHO urges Rivers Govt to strength primary healthcare services
Primary Healthcare Agency urges FG to increase funding to health sector
First Lady, Aisha Buhari at the 15th Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
HIV/AIDS 1m Nigerians will die if international donors pull out - DG NACA
Alabama Health authorities warn of flesh-eating bacteria in waters
In US Alabama Health authorities warn of flesh-eating bacteria in waters
Lassa Fever
Lassa Fever Plateau govt places all FGGC staff, students on surveillance after outbreak