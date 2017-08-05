Home > Health >

In Ondo :  Albinos to get free eye glasses, sun protection cream

The Ondo State Agency for the Welfare of disabled people said the albino group had been neglected for too long, hence they deserved to be given a sense of belonging.

An albino mother and her child - photo for illustrative purpose play

An albino mother and her child - photo for illustrative purpose

(CNN/Marilena Delli)

Tuberculosis FG introduces shorter regimen for multi-drug-resistant treatment
Eyes Care Ophthalmologist drums support for people with sight challenges
In Kogi 50,000 indigent patients to benefit from free medical treatment
In Kogi Govt to provide free treatment to 50,000 patients
Healthcare Group wants FG to address needs in rural areas
NHIS, NPHCDA Labour to petition EFCC over ‘corruption’ in health ministry
The Secretary, Agency for the Welfare of Persons With Disabilities, in Ondo State, Mrs Olutope Fashuyi, on Friday said the state government will soon  commence the distribution of free eye glasses and sun protection cream to albinos.

Fashuyi, who  stated this during eye tests for albinos in Akure, said Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has  already approved the scheme.

According to her, the distribution will  start immediately the  on going screening was concluded.

She said that  the albino group  had been neglected for too long, hence they  deserved to be given a sense of belonging.

"This kind gesture of the governor is to ameliorate the pains of these special people and prevent them from having skin cancer, sun burns and freckles usually caused by the scorching sun.

"We urge parents and guardians of albinos to bring them immediately for eye test at the agency’s office  at the Ondo State Development and Property Corporation .

"There is assurance that eye glasses and sun protection creams will be distributed when  the eye test is completed," she said.

Fashuyi appealed to albinos in the state to take advantage of the opportunity  which ,  she said , was the first of its kind since the creation of the state.

