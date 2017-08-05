In Ondo :  Albinos to get free eye glasses, sun protection cream

The Secretary, Agency for the Welfare of Persons With Disabilities, in Ondo State, Mrs Olutope Fashuyi, on Friday said the state government will soon commence the distribution of free eye glasses and sun protection cream to albinos.

Fashuyi, who stated this during eye tests for albinos in Akure, said Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has already approved the scheme.

According to her, the distribution will start immediately the on going screening was concluded.

She said that the albino group had been neglected for too long, hence they deserved to be given a sense of belonging.

"This kind gesture of the governor is to ameliorate the pains of these special people and prevent them from having skin cancer, sun burns and freckles usually caused by the scorching sun.

"We urge parents and guardians of albinos to bring them immediately for eye test at the agency’s office at the Ondo State Development and Property Corporation .

"There is assurance that eye glasses and sun protection creams will be distributed when the eye test is completed," she said.

Fashuyi appealed to albinos in the state to take advantage of the opportunity which , she said , was the first of its kind since the creation of the state.