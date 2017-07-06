In Kogi :  651,095 children receive Vitamin A supplement - Official

The Kogi Government says over 651,095 children between six and 59 months received Vitamin A Supplement during the Maternal New Born Child Health Week (MNCHW).

Mr Bolarinwa Ogundusi, the state Nutrition Officer/MNCHW Focal Person, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Wednesday.

According to Ogundusi, the week-long event took place across the state between Jan. 16 and 22.

He said free primary health services for pregnant women and children was conducted in all the 717 health facilities across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He said that the figure represented 86 per cent of the targeted 830, 618 children between six and 12 months; 152, 678 or 91 per cent children between six to 11 months, and 498, 417 or 75 per cent children from 12 to 59 months in the state.

Ogundusi added that the package of interventions also covered the deworming of over 92,183 children; measles 10,427; yellow fever 10,675; and birth registration of 16,171 children, among others.

He attributed the success to the advocacy and social mobilisation activities, which included the identification of community volunteers, village health workers, migrant and nomadic groups for dialogue and involvement before and during MNCHW.

He added “linkage with traditional and religious leaders, youths, CBOs, NGOs, FOMWAN, NOA, media and opinion leaders for their involvement in the exercise”.

The official commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for his political will in assisting the programme with the release of N14 million.

He also thanked UNICEF for the supply of Vitamin A.

Ogundusi recommended that the maternal new born and child health week should be fully incorporated into local government councils’ annual budget to ensure proper funding and early release of funds at all levels to enable prompt procurement of commodities for the week.

NAN reports that another round of MNCHW has been slated for July 17 to 21, which would hold in selected health facilities across the state.